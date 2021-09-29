Keystone bank backs Adron Games 2021



The management of Keystone Bank on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit on Adron Homes and Properties, sponsors of the eargerly awaited annual Adron Games.



The Keystone Bank team led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Olaniran Olayinka, was received to the corporate head office of Adron Homes by the Group Managing Director, Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King. The visit which was to familiarise the respected bank with the activities and understanding of the Adron Games, also showed signs of good fruits, as the bank expressed its willingness to partner with the organisers, for the betterment of the annual games.

In his remarks to the management of the bank, Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King, expressed his gratitude to the management of the bank. He stated the commitment of his company to the development of the Nigerian society. Adding that the Adron Games is one of the several activities of the company, even as Adron Homes, is ready to carry out repairs of delapidated parts of Sagamu stadium, venue of the games.

Managing Director/CEO, of Keystone Bank Olaniran Olayinka, who was obviously impressed, disclosed that the awards-winning bank would be willing to partner with the organisers of the Adron Games.Former Nigeria international player, Waidi Akanni, who is CEO of Match International, the official Adron Games consultants, thanked the management of the bank for the visit. Adding that it would be great to have the bank as partners to games.He promised that organisers are determined to make Adron games better and bigger, and perhaps, as the biggest corporate sport games in Africa.