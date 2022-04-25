Keystone Bank empowers, trains young women on meter installation







In celebration of the 2022 International Women’s Day and in line with its commitment to empower women in Nigeria, Keystone Bank Limited through the Keystone Bank Women Economic Empowerment Committee (KWEEC) partnered with Momas Electricity Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd. (MEMMCOL), to train and provide financial independence for young women.

Chairperson, KWEEC, Mrs. Helen Maiyegun, said the committee was set up in line with the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for commercial banks to support the empowerment of women in Nigeria.

According to her: “We have been training women on skills acquisition such as catering, bead making, fashion design among others, but this time we decided to think outside the box and this brought about the partnership with MEMMCOL.

“When you empower a woman, you are empowering the nation and that is why the Keystone Bank Women Economic Empowerment Committee monitoring and evaluation team will continue to monitor the progress of these women to ensure that they put into practice what they have learned.”

Mrs. Maiyegun further charged the trainees to be good ambassadors of Keystone Bank and Momas Metering School by utilizing the training to better their lives and encourage other women within their communities.

On his part, Mr. Kola Balogun, chairman, Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Company Ltd commended the bank for supporting these young women in their quest for financial independence and appealed to other corporate organizations as well as state and local governments to also key into this initiative to positively engage women.

Chairman of the Academic Board, Momas Metering School, Engr. Ademola Olorunfemi also lauded the bank for providing a unique opportunity for young women, stressing that the initiative will not only add value to their lives but to their families, community, and Nigeria at large.

Keystone Bank is committed to championing women empowerment initiatives with focus on information sharing, capacity building, and networking programmes, amongst others. The bank has continued to work with like-minded organizations to ensure women have access to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

