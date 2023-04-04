Khan banned for doping violation

British boxer Amir Khan has been banned for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a banned substance following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The former light-welterweight world champion tested positive for ostarine.

Khan, who retired from boxing in May, accepted he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

An independent tribunal accepted that argument, ruling out “deliberate or reckless conduct” by the 36-year-old.

“I’ve never cheated,” Khan told Sky Sports News. “But I’ve got a two-year ban now, which is quite strange and funny because I’m already retired anyway.

“There’s no comeback planned at all. But I’ve never cheated and I never will. That’s just not something I would do.”

