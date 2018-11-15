Khashoggi: Saudi opts to behead suspects

Following the brutal killing of Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, death penalty has been sought against five suspects that were accused of murdering the journalist in the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Khashoggi was said to have been chopped into pieces while still alive in horrifying seven-minute execution in Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

According to an anonymous source, the journalist, who wrote critically about the Saudis for the Washington Post, could be heard screaming as he was dragged from the consul general’s office to a desk in the next door study.

The source said the consul general was taken out of the room before Khashoggi was “injected with an unknown drug”.

The anonymous source said, who stated that Khashoggi’s cries and screams were heard by witnesses downstairs before his body was cut into pieces, said: “There was no attempt to interrogate him. They had come to kill him.”

