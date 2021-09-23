Kia Nigeria woos Nigerians with all-new Seltos, Sonet

Kia Nigeria, the sole franchise owner of Kia brands in the country have unveiled two new upscale additions to its line-up in Nigeria –All-new Kia Seltos and Sonet, both intended to woo customers in the B-segment market of the car industry.

Mr. Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria, at the unveiling of the two products in Lagos, said that the brands, which were assembled in Nigeria were the best in its segment.

According to him, the Kia Sonet is ready for the road. “Expect a beyond brilliant exterior design along with Kia’s advanced technology and a fuel efficient 1.5L petrol engine that holds its own in tight city traffic and wide open country roads.

“Power is what drives the Kia Sonet to new adventures and you will be thrilled when you get into the driver’s seat of this compact SUV.

“It’s cute in the way most small things are cute, and interesting details that apply doubly to the interior, which has cool vertically oriented air vents, a large available 10.3-inch central display, and big digital readouts for speed and climate controls.

“The gauge cluster, in particular, has a nifty binnacle design with a 4.2-inch screen on one side that can display navigation instructions, plus wraparound readouts for fuel level, engine temperature, and the tachometer.

The Sonet is cute and comes with interesting details like the 8 inches screen that can perform multiple tasks like navigation instructions, roomy interior and aesthetic facilities that make the brand more attractive than its contemporaries.

About Kia Seltos, Mr. Jimoh explained that the exterior stands apart from its rivals thanks to its sophisticated, sporty design and the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV – all in a compact package.

“The Kia Seltos sits on a choice of 16-, 17- or 18-inch premium crystal cut alloy wheels, which complement the dimensions of the car, lending it a powerful stance. The wheels are shod with high-grip 205/60 R16, 215/55 R17 or 235/45 R18 tyres.