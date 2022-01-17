Kida becomes member Borno advisory committee on governance

Borno state governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced the appointment of NBBF President, Eng Ahmadu Musa Kida ,as a member of Borno State Advisory Committee On Governance and Development.

Announcing this at the weekend in Maiduguri, the Governor said the appointment of Musa Kida, who is also a Non-executive Director of the TotalEnergies, into the government advisory committee will enhance the quality of governance and speedy development in the state.

Kida who recently bagged the Boston(USA) Consulting Group( BCG) team, West Africa, as an advisor, was the deputy managing director, Deep Water Services at TotalEnergies, Nigeria where amongst other accomplishments, he delivered the Egina Field Project, which achieved First Oil at the end of 2018, and was able to achieve peak oil production of 200,000 barrels per day, before his retirement after 35 years of meritorious service in the organization.