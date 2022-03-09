Kida hails D’Tigress on International Women’s Day

President of Nigeria Basketball Federation, Dr(Engr). Ahmadu Musa Kida has sent out a congratulatory message to all Nigerian women, and particularly, the country’s female basketball team, D’Tigress in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Kida noted that like their male counterparts, Nigerian women are unarguably some of the very best in the world, due mainly to their tenacity, commitment, resilience, hardwork and unflinching passion in different spheres of endeavours.

” Today, and as always, members of the Nigeria Basketball Federation and indeed, the basketball community rejoice with our gallant ladies, D’Tigress and celebrate them on this auspicious occasion of the International Women’s Day.

” We are proud of your achievements so far. Even as we look forward confidently, towards you achieving better and bigger feats, beginning with the FIBA World Cup coming up later this year.

” On behalf of NBBF, the stakeholders and all lovers of Nigeria basketball, home and diaspora, I wish you all the best of this day, and pray that God continue to take you to greater heights,” Kida concluded.