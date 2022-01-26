Kida promises brighter future for basketball

As preparations for the eagerly awaited elections into a new board of Nigeria Basketball Federation hots up, the outgoing president of the NBBF board, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, has reiterated his unflinching desires to take the game to greater heights.

While speaking with journalists in Lagos, Kida stated that his love and passion for the game, and particularly, the desire to see its rapid development at the grassroots level are reasons behind his reelection bid.

” I’m seeking reelection as the president of NBBF because basketball in Nigeria is still a work in progress. I have so much believe in the potentials of the youths playing this game and their ability to rule the world,” he enthused.

” What the world have seen so far, are just glimpses and tips of the iceberg. I believe that with concerted efforts and dedication to the game, the future of basketball in Nigeria is very bright,” he said.

It would be recalled that in his four years as the president of NBBF, Musa Kida facilitated the sponsorship of the division 1 and 2 basketball league by Total Oil. He also returned the NBBF Premier League after four years in the doldrums.