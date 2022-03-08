Kidnap, rape, abuse, marginalisation of women disheartening – NGO

Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Echoes Of Women In Africa Intiatives (ECOWA) has said it is ‘disheartened’ by events that continue to endanger the life and livelihood of women and girls in Nigeria.

The NGO in its message at the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), said that the activities of state and non state actors has seen women kidnapped, raped, abused, violate, killed and maginalinased at the National Assembly.

ECOWA is an NGO whose objective is to promote peace and security for African women and girls through social justice education, research/policy advocacy, partnership and support services.

In a statement signed by Founder, Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives, Louisa Eikhomun – Agbonkhese, to mark the 2022 event, ECOWA noted that forceful abduction of women and girls, murder of women, rape of women, political bias against women in Nigeria, and the recent rejection of Gender Bills at the National Assembly have all portrayed the female gender as lesser humans.

“On the 1st of March 2022, Nigerian Women Woke up to a huge shock by the Nigerian Senate whose members majorly voted NAY to five gender bills out of 68 Bills

“Bill on 35% on affirmative action for women in appointive positions ( commissioners and ministers); Bill the for citizenship for foreign husbands of Nigerian Women; Bill for indigenship for women married to men from other states; Bill on 111 reserved seats for women; and Bill for 20% ministerial and commissioner positions for women,” were all thrown out Eikhomun – Agbonkhese stressed.

In spite of these, the ECOWA founder said the IWD will help raise the “awareness of women’s equality, accelerating gender parity and fund-raising for women focused organizations.”

In order to turn the situation around, ECOWA is adopting a strategy of involving men in the fight to end violence against women. It is also working to ensure that harmful cultures are eradicated.

“If existing laws are implemented to protect women and girls e.g. (VAPP Law) and new bills signed into law. If gender is mainstreamed into development projects and programmes.

“If there is behavioural change on the value of the girl child in the society by parents, family, schools, institutions of worship and the government,” she said.

The group used the opportunity of the IWD commemoration to recognise the efforts of male media personalities who have used their medium to promote the peace and security of women through their work over years.

NUJ Chairman, Edo State Festus Alenkhe, Weekend Editor of Leadership Newspapers, Kayode Falade, Publisher of the Bridge News, Egua Horatious, Controller Programmes, Edo Broadcasting Service, Jacob Afeinkhena, and Publisher EsanNow Newspapers, Ralph Odua.

The 2022 IWD has as its theme: “Together We All Break The Bias”.