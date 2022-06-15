Kidnapped Anglican Bishop, wife, driver regain freedom

The Oyo state Police command Tuesday disclosed that the abducted Bishop of Jebba Anglican Diocese Rt. Rev Aderogba Adeyinka, his wife and their driver have regained freedom unhurt.

This was made known by the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) SP Adewale Osifeso, in a statement made available to newsmen late Tuesday.

According to SP Osifeso in the statement, the abducted Bishop, his wife and the driver regained freedom around 1820HRS.”

Oyo Police Command PPRO maintained in the statement that “the Massive deployment of Police personnel for the operation to rescue the victims and the domination of the entire area by the Police Tactical teams pressurized the abductors in freeing the victims.”

SP Osifeso declared that “investigation is ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to justice” .

Also, the Diocese of Osun Anglican Communion on its Twitter handle confirmed that the abducted Bishop of Jebba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver have been released after spending 48 hours in the den of the abductors.

In the Twitter handle, the Diocese of Osun Anglican Communion stated that the Bishop, his Wife and their driver are being taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“Praise be to God. Bishop Adeyinka Aderogba, his wife and driver released from the den of kidnappers after 48 hours. They are being taken to the hospital for medical attention.”

However, there was no report whether ransom was paid before the release of the bishop, his wife and the driver.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

