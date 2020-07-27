Kidnapped Benue businessman regains freedom





A Benue based business man and Managing Director of Tito Group of companies, Mr. Asiwaju Isaac Akinkumi, has been released by his captors.



Akinkumi was abducted by gunmen on Friday around 1:00 am and has been in captivity for three days.



Following the kidnap of Akinkumi, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, urged the kidnappers to free the founder of Tito group to return to his family unhurt and without conditions.



He was however held captive until Monday when he was released around 1:00am.



A statement issued Monday by the Benue Police Command spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene, revealed that five persons have been also arrested in connection with the incident.



She said, “As part of efforts to rescue Chief. Isaac Akinkumi from his abductors and apprehending the kidnappers, the command deployed a team of investigators to rescue the captive.



“During the investigation, five suspects were arrested in connection with the case and one (1) locally made pistol loaded with six (6) rounds of ammunition were recovered from them.



“The captive was released today (yesterday) 27/7/2020 at about 0100hrs and has since been reunited with his family.”



According to her, the Commissioner of Police condemned the kidnap and assured friends and family members of the victim that the perpetrators will be brought to book.



“He urge members of the public who have information about criminals in Benue state to avail same information to the police for ease of investigation and the safety of the state,” she added

Related