Kidnapped DPO: Terrorists abduct ransom deliverer, threaten to kill DPO 

Terrorists who kidnapped a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his way to assume duty in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state have abducted the person who took a N7 million ransom to them, while threatening to kill the DPO if their demand was not met.

The police officer was abducted two months ago on the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on his way to resume at his new post in Birnin Gwari, following which his family and friends have been negotiating with the bandits for his release.

The families and friends have however raised an alarm that the terrorists threatened to kill the police officer in captivity if their demand for ransom was not met.

They said that despite paying N7 million ransom to the bandits, the terrorists have continued threatening to kill the DPO.

“They first demanded for N550 million, we told them we don’t have such amount of money. We consulted our relations and good friends who donated a total of N5 million and gave the terrorists.

“After collecting the N5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and we should buy them recharge card for N1 million and a Boxer motorcycle in addition,” a relative of the kidnapped DPO said in an interview with the BBC Hausa monitored on Monday in Kaduna.

“We mobilised another N2 million and send to them. Now, the person who took the money was also kidnapped, he too is there in their captivity,” the relative said.

Lamenting the deteriorating health condition of the abducted police officer in the kidnappers’ den, the relative said his health has been failing as he is stooling blood and had been kept in the open without shelter under the sun and rain.

“The kidnapped DPO is still alive but has been stooling blood while he is left in the rain all through this rainy season. They are chained, he is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,” he said noting that they have done their best,” the relative said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

