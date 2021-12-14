Kidnapped Imo monarch regains freedom



The Traditional Ruler of Amagu Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo state, High Royal Highness (HRH), Eze Acho Ndukwe, who was abducted on Sunday has finally regained his freedom.





According to Imo Police sources, Ndukwe regained his freedom following a raid by a joint security outfit on the camps of kidnappers between Orsu LGA of Imo state and Uli community in Ihiala LGA of Anambra state, where about 30 kidnappers and criminals were arrested.

However, the fate of the other monarch, Eze Paul Ogbu, of Ihitte Ihube and a youth leader said to have been kidnapped along side Eze Ndukwe was not known as at the time of filing this report.

Related

No tags for this post.