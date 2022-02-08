Kidnapped Kaduna Catholic priest regains freedom





Less than 24 hours after he was kidnapped at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Ikulu Parish, Kauru local government of Kaduna state, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, has regained his freedom.

The cleric was abducted when the bandits invaded the church on Sunday night shooting to death a cook at the scene during the attack.

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, while confirming his release on Tuesday, said that Rev. Father Shekari was released on Monday night.

The Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, in a statement he signed said the priest was released by his abductors around 10:30pm on Monday.

“With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our brother, Rev. Fr. Joseph Danjuma Shekari, who was abducted by armed persons from the Rectory at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Ikulu in Kauru local government area, Kaduna state, on Sunday February 6, 2022.

“Fr. Shekari was released around 10.30pm on Monday February 7, 2022. As we pray for the repose of the soul of his cook who was killed during the attack, we want to thank all those who have offered prayers and entreaties for his release.

“We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their captors. All our priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God for the quick release of Fr. Shekari as well as mass for the dead for the departed cook of Fr. Shekari,” he stated.

The cleric however did not state whether ransom was paid for the reverend father’s release or not.