Kidnapped Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Abubakar Ibrahim, Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the University and made available to Blueprint in Lafia on Sunday.

He said the four students of the school who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday were released by their abductors at the late hours of Saturday.

“Specifically, the vice-chancellor expresses the University’s special appreciation to the security agencies for their timely interventions tha led to the quick and safe return of the students.



“Consequently upon their release, the students have undergone medical checks and they were all found to be in good conditions to immediately resume their studies,” the statement added.



He therefore, called on the students to remain calm and go about their normal activities on both campuses of the University, just as he assured the parents, students and public of his administration’s commitment to make lives and property safe in and around the institution’s environment.