Kidnapped Ondo high chief escapes after abductors sleep off

A traditional title holder at Igasi Akoko in the Akoko North-west local government area of Ondo state, High Chief Ojo Ajaguna, who was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen weekend has escaped from his abductors’ den, after the kidnappers reportedly slept off.

Sources said Ajaguna fled the kidnappers’ den after the hoodlums slept off. It could not however be confirmed if they were charmed to sleep.

Resident who confirmed and spoke on condition of anonymity, said people in the community were sad when Ajaguna was abducted.

He said there was celebration in the town after news filtered out that he escaped from the kidnappers den.

“The victim regained his freedom when the assailants slept off in the forest. The entire Igasi Akoko community was agog when he came back,” he stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development, saying: “Yes, it was reported to us that the victim was abducted, but he came back home safely and we have commenced investigation into the matter.”