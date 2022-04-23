Kidnapped televangelist regains freedom, Akwa Ibom Police confirms

Akwa Ibom state Police command on Saturday confirmed the release of the founder and President of the Solid Rock Church, Apostle John Okoriko, from the kidnappers’ den after four days.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odicko MacDon, confirmed this to Blueprint through a telephone call in Uyo.

“I can confirm his (Apostle John Okoriko) release but I don’t have any information at my disposal whether ransom was paid,” he said.

The cleric was abducted on the church’s premises in the Mkpat Enin local government area of the state, on Tuesday around 5pm by the hoodlums, who scaled the fence and dragged their victim to the gate, and whisked him away.

Kidnappers of the televangelist had first demanded N100 million ransom but later reduced the ransom to N30 million on Thursday.

A family source disclosed that the abductors used the victim’s phone to communicate with his family for the bargain.

“This morning again, the man of God called us and said his abductors were still demanding N30m. We don’t have such money. We are still begging them,” he added.

Another source from the church told Blueprint that the kidnappers on Friday reduced the ransom to N10 million but could not be confirme whether it was paid before the Pastor’s release.

However, efforts to reach out to the family members proved abortive as none of their contacts was reached at the time of filing this report.

