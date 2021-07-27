Kidnappers demand N100m ransom on 80-year-old first class monarch in Kaduna

July 27, 2021 Editor Breaking News, Security, Top Stories 0




Barely 24 hours after kidnapping the paramount ruler of Jaba Chiefdom, Kpop Ham, Jonathan Gyet Maude, in Jaba local area of state, his abductors have demanded N100 million as  ransom for his release.

A close source on the of anonymity said the kidnappers made the demand on Tuesday through a telephone call with a family member of the embattled first class traditional ruler.

The monarch is beleived to be the oldest traditional ruler across Northern Nigeria.

He was on Monday at about 2 p.m by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while working on his farm located at Gitata community on Kaduna state border with Nasarawa state.

However, it was gathered that the 83-year-old royal father, went to the farm along with his driver and security guard. But the source said the kidnappers allowed the driver and the guard to leave while kidnapping the monarch. 

You searched: