Kidnappers demand N120m ransom to free HYPPADEC board member 

The abductors of Alhaji Isah Ozi-Salami have placed a ransom of N120 million to enable the elder statesman regain his freedom.

Ozi-Salami is a member of Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), representing Kogi state.

He was abducted two weeks ago at Ogaminana , Adavi local government area of Kogi state while on his way to the mosque to observe his morning prayer.

A member of the family volunteered information Monday in Lokoja but pleaded that his name should not be in print.

He said the abductors called the family of the elderstatesman Sunday evening through and demanded for the sum of N200 million to grant the abducted elder statesman freedom. It was later reduced to N120 milion.

The family member stated that the elder statesman commissioned water projects at Adavi local government area a day before he was kidnapped.

