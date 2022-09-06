Kidnappers demand N320m ransom on Ondo abductees 

The kidnappers of 32 travellers on the Benin-Ifon axis of Ondo state have demanded for ransom on the abducted victims.

The 32 persons were said to be returning from a burial ceremony in Benin city, Edo state on Saturday, when the incident occurred.

Briefing newsmen in Akure, the Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, said the kidnappers had contacted families of the captives demanding ransom ranging from N3 million to M10 million.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju said government was making efforts to rescue the abductees and reunite them with their families.

She assured families of the captives that a joint team of security officials were already combing the Benin-Ifon axis to rescue their folks.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju assured Ondo state residents that government would not allow criminal elements to make the state a safe haven.

