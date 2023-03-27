Kidnappers demand N50m for abducted INEC officials in Kogi 



Abductors of six Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad hoc staff, in Kogi state have demanded for N50 million for their release.



Some INEC staff were abducted at Obajana early hours of Sunday March 19, 2023, during the Kogi state House of Assembly election.



The victims were said to be returning from Kupa North and South under Lokoja local government area in Kogi state before they were attacked and abducted by armed hoodlums.



Though the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in Kogi state, SP William Ovye Aya, had in a statement issued to journalists concerning the incident said 96 persons were rescued by the Police and three were injured while two are yet to be accounted for.



Addressing a press conference Monday on behalf of the kidnapped family of the victims in Lokoja, an Assistant Presiding Officer II (APO II) in the March 18th Kogi House of Assembly election, identified as Babalola Oluwatobi Peter, said his sister was part of those still being held in captivity.



Peter, who faulted the claim from the Nigeria Police Force that all the kidnapped victims have been rescued, stated that those still in the hands of the kidnappers are Muhammed Maimunat, and Abdulrahaman Raji, who are two serving corps members.



INEC ad-hoc staff who are still in captivity, according to Peter, are Oyaniran Atinuke Ruth, Florence Shayo Ajayi, Opara Tina and Blessing.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

