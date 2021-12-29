Kidnappers free Ekiti chief, 2 others after N4m ransom

The abducted High Chief in Ijan – Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of Ekiti state, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two cocoa merchants have been freed by kidnappers, having paid the sum of N4 million as ransom.

The abductees were said to have been released along Ikere road around 3am on Wednesday and were said to have been reunited with their families.

Obafemi was kidnapped on his farm along Ado-Ijan road last Thursday and whisked to an unknown destination.

The two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan, were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise road.

A family source confided in journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital Wednesday that Obafemi paid a sum of N2 million before being released.

“I can confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2million while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2million, making a total of N4million before they were released around 3am today (Wednesday)”.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees, saying they had since rejoined with their families.

“They were released around 3am this morning. They are now with their families safe and sound.

“But let me say that the release was as a result of the hard work put up by the combined forces of police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters, who combed the forest in search of the abductees.

“We assure Ekiti residents of their safety always while urging them to always avail us of useful information that can help in safeguarding the lives and property of our citizens.”