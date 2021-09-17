Kidnappers kill Miyyeti Allah chair after demanding N20m ransom

Tragedy has struck the Miyyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigerian (MACBAN), Kaduna state, as the chairman of its Lere local government chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi, was killed Friday by suspected kidnappers.

The chairman, Kaduna state chapter of MACBAN, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, who confirmed this to Blueprint Weekend on Friday, said his abductors killed him in the early hours of Friday in Lere after their demand for N20 million was not met.

According to him, the late MACBAN leader could only gather N250, 000.

“The kidnappers demanded N20 million, but late Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi was able to borrow up to N250, 000 and gave them, yet they were not satisfied and decided to kill him. They took him along Saminaka, Mari, Zango highway and killed him there.

“We urge the Kaduna state government and security agencies to investigate and fish out the culprits with immediate effect,” Tugga said.

MACBAN Kaduna state also condoled with the family, members and friends of the late Dambardi and prayed to Allah to grant him paradise and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.