Kidnappers killed my 8-year-old daughter after collecting N3m ransom – Zaria resident

A distraught father has told how his eight-year-old daughter was killed by her kidnappers after collecting N3 million as ransom for her release.

Shuaib Wa’alam spoke with journalists in Zaria on Saturday about the kidnap and murder of little Asmau.

This is coming a few days after a school teacher was paraded by the police in Kano for kidnapping and killing his five-year-old pupil, Hanifa Abubakar.

Wa’alam said Asmau was kidnapped on December 9, on her way back from an errand.

“My daughter was abducted on the 9th December and when she failed to return home, I lodged a formal complaint with the police.

“After some days, the abductors began to call my number and demanded N15 million. But we negotiated and I gave them N2 million initial instalment.

“They collected the money in the Rigasa area of Kaduna. Later, they called me again and demanded another N1 million as the only condition for the release of my daughter. I did not argue but I gave the money to them.

“However, after paying the ransom as demanded on January 19, they called me to tell me they had killed her and they switched off the phone.

“From my early discussion with the abductors, I was monitoring and observing how we had been talking and doing their bidding because of the fear of losing her. Now, they have killed her.”

The police have not issued a formal statement on the case but Wa’alam said they have made some arrests.

“I know those who abducted her and killed her. They are around us. I have strong evidence. I have told the police. And they are on it. In fact, the suspects have been arrested,” he said.

Residents told Premium Times that the story of the missing girl had been circulating in Zaria since she was kidnapped in December.

“I live in Hanwa Zari and up here we heard the story and we also heard that the suspicion of the father, Wa’alam, pointed at his neighbours. We also heard the father is working with the police to unmask those involved,” Murtala Bala said.

Premium Times made efforts to speak with Wa’alam on Monday but a family member referred us to his press briefing which was held on Saturday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige, did not answer several calls or respond to a text message on Monday.