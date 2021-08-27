Kidnapping: Edo to deploy forest guards

Worried by the activities of kidnappers and other criminals the Governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to establish Forestry Protection Force (FPF) to drive hoodlums away from the state’s forest reserves.

“Our security strategy is hinged on the collaboration between the national security and the Edo Sate Vigilante Network, because community participation is a key driver of our security plan,” the governor stated.

Speaking while flagging-off a 10-million-tree planting programme at Upper Sokponba Forest Reserve in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, Obaseke said: “The initiative will help to keep the forest and our land safe by ensuring that bandits cannot use the forest as bases to foster criminality.

“And due to environmental degradation; arising from adverse weather conditions and threat to livelihoods, my administration is collaborating with private sector and all communities to regenerate degraded and depleted forest reserves for environmental sustainability.

“We must balance environmental sustainability with livelihood and quickly reclaim our expansive forest land for the present and future generation.”

The tree planting ceremony was part of activities to commemorate Edo state 30.