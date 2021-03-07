Kidnapping: FG’ll not shutdown Kaduna Airport – FAAN MD

The federal government will not shutdown the Kaduna International Airport following the kidnap of staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA on Saturday morning by kidnappers when they launched attack on the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), where some of the personnel who work in the airport reside, FAAN MD has said.

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu who bemoaned the attack assured that the airports management agency alongside state governments and the various security agencies would double their efforts to ensure the safety of humans and equipment at airports across the country.

Meanwhile the Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA),

Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has expressed shock over the adduction of the agency’s staff and disclosed that the management and families of the staff are yet to be contacted by the abductors.

The duo spoke at the sideline of the visit of the Senate Committee on Aviation to the agencies in Lagos where they enumerated the challenges and needs of their organisations to members of the national assembly.