Kidnapping for ransom: Kwara raises alarm over plot to siphon funds

Kwara state government Monday raised the alarm that some persons were collaborating with kidnapers to siphon state funds under the pretext of negotiating ransom to save lives of abducted victims.

To this end, the government has advocated for a review of the provision of the laws regarding presumption of innocence of defendants with respect to some crimes threatening the cooperate existence of Nigerians, describing the existing prevision as obsolete.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo (SAN), made the revelation while speaking at the commencement of the 2021/2022 new legal year, valedictory court session for retiring judges, presentation of newly appointed judges of the Kwara state High Court and unveiling of the new High Court civil procedure rules in Ilorin.

Jawondo SAN said the time is now to reconsider/review the obsolete “presumption of innocence” of defendants with respect to some crimes threatening the corporate existence of us as human beings and our right to live in peace.

“The wake of insecurity in our country is more than challenging, as no one can now sleep with the two eyes closed. The phenomenon of kidnapping for ransom has transmuted into a lucrative venture sustained by hoodlums with active connivance of unscrupulous persons. It has become a veritable source through which state funds are siphoned under the pretext that the demands of the kidnappers must be met to save lives of the victims of the crime.