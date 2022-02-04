Kidnapping: How Oyo Police command nabbed 6 suspects along Lagos/Ibadan expressway – CP





Six suspected kidnappers including those terrorising travellers at the Onigari axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway are now in Police net in Oyo state.

Oyo State Police Commissioner, CP Ngozi Onadeko, stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of the command at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters Eleyele Ibadan.

CP Onadeko gave names of the suspected kidnappers operating at Onigarri as Aliu Umaru, Isiaka Ibrahim, Tambaya Usman and those arrested at the Lagos/Ibadan expressway are as Tambaya Usman Shehu ‘m’ age 27 years, Aliyu Umaru ‘m’ aged 20, Isiaka Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 28.

The Commissioner of Police stated that following the January 7, kidnapping at Onigarri axis of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway, Oyo state Police Command immediately swung into action through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets to fish out the kidnappers which led to the arrest “of one Bashiru Abubakar ‘m’ alias Maku-Maku a syndicate member of the kidnapping gang terrorising Lagos/Ibadan expressway, on 14/1/2021 at about 1530hrs.

“Owing to the rising cases of kidnapping along Lagos-Ibadan express way and the ugly incident of a case of kidnapping/ Murder that happened at Onigari area of Lagos express way on the 07/01/2022, the Oyo State Police Command immediately swung into action through the swift deployment of intelligence and tactical assets.”

The Commissioner of Police added, ” these has led to the arrest of one Bashiru Abubakar ‘m’ alias Maku-Maku a syndicate member of the kidnapping gang terrorising Lagos/Ibadan expressway, on 14/1/2021 at about 1530hrs.”

CP Onadeko stressed, “during interrogation, the arrested suspects mentioned one Babuga Umaru ‘m’ one Bellel ‘m’ one Ibrahim ‘m’ one Buyo ‘m’ one Habu Kosoko ‘m’ one alias Ontop one Danliti, surnames yet unknown now at large, that have carried out the kidnapping operations that caused the death of one Oluwatosin Anwajoye ‘m’ aged 45yrs at Onigari area of Lagos/Ibadan expressway on the 07/01/2022”.

“He confessed that, he used his motorcycle to convey one Bellel ‘m’ and one Ibrahim ‘m’ on the 06/01/2022 at about 2000hrs and they aligned in the bush at Onigari area of Ibadan-Lagos Expressway before they struck on the 07/01/2022. He also confessed that he was the person that supplies the syndicate foods and hard drugs while they were in the forest. He concluded that after the kidnapping operation.”

According to the Police Commissioner, “preliminary investigation of all the suspects arrested so far in the case revealed that they all have knowledge of the kidnapping operations that took place on the 07/01/2022 and the forensic analysis of their phone numbers linked them up with the crime and there is nexus between them and the suspects at large.”

Commenting on the kidnap syndicate operating along Ibadan-Lagos expressway, expressway, CP Onadeko said, ” this is another kidnap syndicate operating along Ibadan-Lagos expressway. Proactive measure adopted by the State Command to flush out and abate kidnapping in the state.

“Painstaking effort led to the arrest of one Aliyu Umaru ‘m’ and one Isiaka Ibrahim ‘m’ . Upon the interrogation of the duo led to the arrest of one Tambaya Usman Shehu ‘m’ at his hideout at Akimbola area of Bodija Ibadan on 27/1/2021 at about 0230hrs who also belong to another syndicate of the kidnapping gang terrorising Ibadan-Lagos expressway.”