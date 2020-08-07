Kidney transplant: 40-year-old man needs N16m to live

A forty year old man, Ibrahim Mohammed Kabir, is currently suffering from end stage renal disease and in dire need of N16 million for kidney transplant.

A medical report signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Kwara state General Hospital Ilorin, Dr Ibeyemi M. P said the ailing Kabir is currently on haemodialysis which costs him N180, 000 daily with related drug.

To increase his chances of survival, the medical expert recommended a definite treatment of kidney transplant which according to him will cost N16 million.

He can be reached for help through account details thus: Ibrahim Abba, (2035934910) United Bank For Africa.