KIFA celebrates Kanu Nwankwo on his birthday



Nigeria and Africa’s largest and fastest growing football academy, KIFA, join the football world to celebrate its chairman and African legend Nwankwo Kanu, as he adds another year to his life.

Nwankwo Kanu, a former Super Eagles captain and Olympic gold medalist, is globally renowned for his uncommon skills, class and elegance during his playing days with several teams including Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Inter Milan, Arsenal, Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion.

In a congratulatory message signed by the CEO/Director-General of KIFA, Prince Dapo Ajibade, he described Kanu fondly called Papilo by his teeming fans as the quintessential football ambassador, whose exemplary life on and off the football pitch, has continued to inspire and encourage the younger generations across the world.



“KIFA, is indeed, grateful to God and happy that He has magnanimously granted our chairman and African legend, Nwankwo Kanu, another year to his blessed life in the land of the living.

“Kanu has not stopped inspiring youths across the world with his good deeds and incredible football achievements.

“Today, as he celebrates his birthday, KIFA, joins the good people of this world to wish him continued good health, long life, peace, unbridled happiness and untold prosperity,” Ajibade, a former Sunshine Stars of Akure Chairman, prayed.

