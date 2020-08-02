KIFA, football community celebrates Kanu on his birthday

The National Executive board of Kanu International Football Academy (KIFA), has congratulated ex-Super Eagle captain Kanu Nwankwo on his birthday.

In a message released by the board of KIFA and signed by its Director-General Prince Dapo Ajibade, it describes Nwankwo Kanu’s birthday as a day of ‘global celebration’ of a man who has positively touched, inspired and saved millions of people around the world.

” We cannot praise King Kanu enough for all he is doing for people around the world. The Kanu Heart Foundation is one of its kinds in this part of the world. As well as his several other charitable activities across the world.

” The Kanu International Football Academy, today is one of the best structured academies in the world, with over 88 football centres of excellence spread across the 36 states of Nigeria. As our chairman, he has continued to inspire thousands of footbalIers in KIFA, who are equally motivated to emulate his outstanding achievements in football,” he said.

Ajibade, who was former Executive Director of Ondo State Football Agency, added that there are plans to celebrate the iconic feats of the former Inter Milan, Arsenal, Portsmouth and Super Eagles star.

” The whole KIFA family celebrates King Kanu and we thank God for His mercies and blessings upon his life. We pray that God continue to grant him good health, long life and boundless prosperity. Happy birthday, King Kanu,” he stated.