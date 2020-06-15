Kilishi technology, a positive impact on Nigeria’s GDP?

Kilishi production is one of the biggest local assorted meat sourced for by blacks especially Nigerians. People abroad have shown interests and in turn creating more interests by foreigners which in turn is value added. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Study has shown that the full implementation of kilishi production in Nigeria, will add value to the gross domestic production (GDP) of the nation because the amount of beef consumed globally is in millions of tons.

Nigeria consumes 360,000 tons of beef yearly

Kilishi as popularly called, is an Hausa word for a specially prepared meat that is usually dried under intense heat from firewood. The art began as Nigerians in northern part of the country introduced it.

Meat is said to be one of the key requirements of human development as protein. It is derived from animal products and kilishi production is made commonly out of cow meat, and can also be prepared with other kinds of domestic animals but depending on whatever one may want to use. The common one most people are used to and eat is that of the cow meat.

boom in demand for meat

According to research that over 200 million people and an emerging middle class, Nigeria is witnessing a boom in demand for meat that offers potential in recent times. Government’s estimation in 2019, shows that Nigeria, consumes 360,000 tons of beef each year, accounting for half of all West Africa. Projecting only the consumption of beef by Nigeria alone shows the importance of beef consumption.

It is said globally, that humans consume 315 million tons of meats every year. Research shows that in 2030, this numbers will be 453 million i.e. a 44 percent increase. Projections for world meat demands however, are uncertain varying from 375 to 570 million tonnes by 2050, that is an increase of 70 to 160 percent compared to 2000. Consumption by advanced economies, will help grow fast the consumption of meat and then expected to quadruple by 2050.

Kilishi production by RMRDC and others

The production of kilishi has in a long time being a major concern to many Nigerians which has made some avoid the consumption of it. Despite this, the popular statement by Nigerians, “disease no dey kill African man’ has kept the kilishi market booming and which is where the Federal Government has intervened via the Raw Materials Research and Development Council and other stakeholders to develop the technology of producing kilishi to a global competitive standard. In respect to this, a book was launched titled: ‘Opportunities and Challenges in Traditional African Meat Products Development,’ to guide major stakeholders on how to produce quality meat for consumption by major stakeholders in this area.

Due to the unhygienic systematic way of preparing meat in the country, RMRDC in collaboration with the University of Benin and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), developed a kilishi processing technology and fabricated equipment moving from the usual traditional African style to a more modernised system of producing meat. It is said that hygiene, production, standard, commercialization to meeting global standard for adequate and increase in consumption to the value chain of the production is a major concern especially in the packaging. Many are of the view that the way you package your product goes a long way and such initiative will draw people to patronizing you.

Kilishi technology to create more jobs

The Director General RMRDC Prof. Hussain Doko Ibrahim said that the aim for the introducing the technology was to upgrade indigenous technology of meat processing in particular kilishi processing technology in the country.

Speaking, he said this was as a result of many years of research. “We develop the process and upgrade the indigenous technology and to develop local machineries, all the unit producers are done using equipment because the federal government is making for indigenous technology that can be adopted locally which will generate employment.

He further said, “the book is disseminating information of what we have done with RMRDC and this technology will generate thousands of jobs across the country and we are looking forward to partner with those that will invest and develop the nature of this technology for poverty to be eradicated.

MoU

“If we do this, the potential to do even more jobs will be there, engaging thousands of people in it. For instance, MAN signed an MOU with the Committee of Deans of Engineering Faculties of Nigerian Universities to work closely to build a strong linkage between what they do in the Universities weather research or teaching and what we need in the industry. For instance if you are looking at doing research, they will do research immediately for the industry and put it to use and if it is teaching they will produce students that are much more ready to go into the industry. So there is an increasing relationship which is very good for the economy.

“Any investor coming in can be taken to the plant to see and we have already started commercialisation because already the product is out and people keep requesting for more production. And we have obtained regulating standard from NAFDAC alongside the production and wish to train local producers to standardise the product to inform the public what RMRDC is out to do,” Ibrahim stressed.

Local brand kilishi turned to international standard

In addition, the President MAN, Egnr. Ahmed Mansur said Kilishi technology would be recognised as producing in modern way, has improved its process quality and has enabled the manufacturing to innovate in terms of presenting the product which in turn, we can do the same with kilishi. In today’s world with internet, when you can do this, it will be seen that a product that is found as a local one is now found internationally and that is what we want.

“This technology is an opportunity to enhance the manufacturing industry and the research and development (R&D) sector. For development to take place, there must be a lot of investment in R&D to develop the product, process, and to develop the technology that is particularly necessary for human development.

Modern manufacturing process

“R&D can’t lead to development unless it is transformed to actual products which is the genesis of the strong symbiosis between RMRDC and MAN. We must move from the traditional form of producing meat to a more modern manufacturing process and not only for the consumption of all but to create the basis of exports to other consumers outside the country using the output of this R&D work done by Prof. Igene again with the support of RMRDC to encourage our meat produce producing manufacturers to incorporate some of this work into their work, to identify local products, producers that we can work with to develop more modern technology.

“We want all the Research Institute especially the Universities to focus in identifying local products and processes that we can to modernize and used first to indigenize our industry because if you are able to modernize you can create machineries for that small kilishi producer that can manufacture it independently and produce same quality of product that we can be outstanding, we will go a long way to improving the products of our industries creating opportunities for small operators, the small meat kilishi processes commercial producers.

Some Nigerians are of the view that kilishi can be used for quick meals and others said it can be used in place of snacks in the entertaining of guests and many are of the school of thoughts that it is very handy as souvenirs or edible gifts both within and across the shores of the country. So when packaged and preserved, it is a valued addition to the economy. Nigerians should understand and compliment the Federal Government as a responsibility in encouraging local production and promoting Nigerian brands because kilishi is a local brand that is going International. In essence, the kilishi technology should be taken on a brighter note. It will be good for the nation to focus on the benefits of kilishi and need to promote intervention by RMRDC as a means to help the present administration diversify.