Killers dropped threat letter to kill Suswam – Locals





Fresh facts emerged Wednesday that before Dr Terkura Suswam was killed, the suspected gunmen had dropped a letter in front of his house threatening to kill him.



This is even as Dr Suswam was quoted to have said during his lectures with the students of Ashi Polytechnic that if his death would bring peace in his land, he would gladly offer himself.



Locals who spoke with journalists at Anyiin, the scene of the incident, said the suspects had threatened in the letter either to kill the deceased Terkura Suswam, or his younger brother, former Governor of Benue, Sen. Gabriel Suswam or Cephas Chihin Suswam, the elder brother.

Dr Suswam was shot dead during the week in front of Elohim Plaza, beside Ashi Polytechnic, located opposite the gate of his personal ancestral residence at Anyiin, Logo local government area of Benue state, by gunmen suspected to be loyalists of wanted criminal, Gana who was killed last year by the military.



The incidence took place at around 8pm.

Blueprint learnt that he had come to inspect the bus stop project he was constructing in front of the plaza.

Elijah Igbaber Iorkase, an eyewitness, who spoke to Blueprint at Anyiin said the assailants came in a Toyota corolla popularly called “Duck Nyash” and parked near the plaza where Suswam was sitting.

“I had parked my motorcycle near the place where the gunmen came and parked their vehicle.



“But when I went to pick the bike, I noticed strangely that the occupants of the vehicle were carrying guns.

“I saw one of them alighted from the vehicle with a gun and was heading towards the gate of the plaza where Terkura was sitting, that was when I called Solomon Tanor the young man who was also killed, with a laud voice and asked whether his boss had brought a new security man.

“Solo who was close to the gate rushed to lock it but the gunman who was already near shot him.



“I then heard Terkura asked who was at the gate? But the man without wasting time, pointed his gun at him and shot him, then followed Solo who was trying to run and shot him three times.”

Igbaber further said, “After the operation, the man went to the car and some of his men who were waiting in the car pulled him inside and zoomed off towards the Ugba road where they came from.”

