Killers of Benue Monarch Won’t Escape Justice – Ortom





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Wednesday said gunmen who murdered the District Head of Kundav in Ukum local government area of Benue state, Chief Awua Alabar will never escape justice.



The governor equally condemned the killing and directed the security operatives in the state to ensure that those behind the killing of the monarch are tracked down and brought to book.



Chief Alabar was shot dead Tuesday by gunmen at Alabar, Ngenev, Kundav council ward in Ukum local government area of Benue state.



In a press statement issued Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described the sad incident as unacceptable and charged security operatives to find the killers and bring them to justice.



He urged the people of Ukum, Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera to assist security agents with information that can lead to the arrest of the bandits.



The Governor said the current onslaught on criminals in the Sankera axis of the state, which has decimated their strongholds and forced many of them to flee to other parts of the country, will be sustained.



He expressed deep condolence to the family of Chief Alabar over the painful loss and prayed that God would grant his soul eternal rest.

Related