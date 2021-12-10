Killing, burning of travellers on Sokoto road disgusting, heartrending – JNI

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has condemned the killing and burning of travellers by bandits along Gusau – Sokoto road, describing it as disgusting and heartrending, while urging government to secure citizens across the country.

JNI, in a statement signed on Thursday by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said God recognises the sanctity of human life and abhors taking of such life without just reason, adding that even both holy books forbids taking life not to talk of burning humans.

“It is forbidden for human life to be killed unjustly, talk-less of burning it. And in all climes, government is essentially in place to protect and safeguard human life from being killed. Chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution unambiguously affirms that human life is sacrosanct.

“It is therefore utterly disgusting, heartrending and unprecedented the waylaying of unarmed innocent and defenseless passengers and their subsequent burning beyond recognition by the heartless and rampaging bandits at Gidan Bawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state. Yet the government isn’t perturbed and no concrete action is seen to have been taken. Even the media outcry is trifled.





“Despite the establishment of combined security forces along known routes where bandits operate, they still carry out their dastardly acts freely. Isn’t it treacherous and heartless that plying major roads within North West Nigeria, defenseless citizens are allowed to be flocked into kidnappers’ den and thereafter negotiations for ransom payment are initiated?





“What is Nigeria turning into, a lawless entity? Amidst the Sabon Birni episode, just this morning (Thursday, 9th December, 2021), 16 people were reportedly killed in a mosque at Mashegu local government area of Niger state. What really is the matter that government has not been able to halt the operations of bandits against innocent citizens particularly in North Western Nigeria?



“We are compelled to assume that government seems oblivious to sufferings and agonies of her citizens as a result of the relentless activities of these bandits. JNI condemns this senseless and barbaric act, along with other equally disheartened bloodletting and carnage. Likewise, all other acts of arson attacks, attempted prison jail breaks, bomb blasts in Oyo, Kogi, Plateau, Yobe and Borno states and many such irrepressible acts stand condemned by the JNI.

“But for how long, shall we continue to condemn acts of extreme violence without any concerted efforts in ending them? For how long, would we continue to remain indifferent? For how long would we continue to remain hopeless in this precarious situation? The most disturbing dimension of this situation is apparent government’s inability to confront this monstrous trend head-on.

“Our position is reinforced by government’s inaction to hold erring security officials responsible. There is a clear essence of lack of accountability, security chiefs and their subordinates appear not to be made to pay for their inaction or irresponsibility.

“We however, send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the commuters, all officers and men that died in active service, as well as the people and government of Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kogi, Oyo, Niger, Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kebbi, Plateau and Yobe states that have suffered in recent times various degrees of violence and Nigeria in general,” the statement said.