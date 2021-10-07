Killing field close to FCT minister’s residence discovered, victim’s head chopped off, hung on tree, 4 persons killed

Few kilometres away from the Life -Camp official residence of the FCT minister is located a burgeoning slum, known as Kuchibena, where deadly cult activities have turned into a killing field and making life miserable for residents.

In the last two months, terrified residents said several persons have died, with about four persons murdered this week in a most gruesome manner by people suspected to be cultists.

The last killing that reportedly shook the village was a young man, whose body was said to have been dismembered, with his head chopped off and hung on a stick by his attackers.

The notorious slum, sandwiched by several privately developed estates, is reportedly an operational theatre for hardened criminals who terrorise the neighbourhood.



The residents seem to have resigned to fate amidst frustrating tension. They are afraid to speak out for fear of becoming an easy target to the blood-thirsty cultists and hoodlums, who are said to be under-aged, but operate as lords of the jungle.



One of the community leaders who pleaded anonymity, said the bloody cult clashes have become too frequent and deadly, making people to live on a daily basis with uncertainty and disillusionment.

The source said the nights are the worst period for the people, as the criminals defied almost all the security measures put in place by the community and some security agencies.

While the FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, has not reacted to inquiry regarding the incessant killings in Kuchibena, a letter addressed to Abuja Environmental Protection Board, requesting for demolition of the criminal hideouts in the community confirmed the lawless situation there.

The letter dated April 28th, 2021 and signed by the Galadima Divisional Police Officer, CSP Chinyere Akalaga, complained that the activities of the hoodlums had destroyed peace and order in the village and the surrounding neighbourhood.



The Police specifically requested for ” dislodgement of illegal structures, settlements imposing security threat within Galadima area “

The letter reads, ” Consequent upon intelligence report received from the Commissioner of Police, FCT command, Abuja from the Department of State Security Services (SSS) and 21st April 2021 pointing Sahara Gate Market, Mab-Global Junction, Efab Queen opposite market, Cashew Garden along Kuchibena and the popular Mami market in the same Kuchibena area among other major black spots in Galadima in the FCT command.