Killing, kidnapping: Two daily routine in the North

The more a country invests into its security, the lower the level of crimes it may have; still if the huge amount is set for its security are not been channeled and used judiciously, insecurity might hit that country and overpower its forces. This is similar to what has been happening in Nigeria. Huge amounts are set annually to tackle internal or external security threats but end-up protecting leaders instead of the general public.

It is hard to read newspapers or surf online without coming across news about kidnappings and heartless massacre of innocent people.



Bandits are now seeing themselves as authorities, recently they imposed levies in some communities in Sokoto and Katsina for people to be free from their attacks and government was silent about that and no measures taken on remote communities. Agriculture has been the sole means ordinary citizens rely on for survival, even going to farm nowadays is risky as many farmers have been killed, women working in farms have been raped; this may result to acute malnutrition due to low harvest in future. That the spate of killings and kidnappings in Nigeria is spreading like wildfire is callous and disturbing. One of the most barbaric acts by bandits was when over 42 travelers were burnt to ashes in Sokoto state and the top leaders who were supposed to be there to condole with the victims’ families or give orders to prevent future occurrence moved to Lagos on the same day for a book launch. Leaders and their loved ones are living in comfort with tight security while the general publics are left to the mercy of bandits.



Sadly, some roads are like death paths; that is why many have embraced businesses in their cities than to travel out no matter the benefit they might get. Academic activities especially in schools are being done in fear of uncertainties, kidnappers could attack at any moment and get away with both teachers and students. Malevolent activities of bandits have led to the closure of several schools. Oarents in rural communities that were forced to enroll their children into schools have now gotten excuse; spread of lawlessness in Nigeria was due to negligence and passiveness by authorities concerned. Despite the order given by the president to shoot any civilian seen with AK47, no one has been caught. Thus, a repentant kidnapper Auwal Daudawa once said buying guns in the country’s North is now like ‘buying bread’. Bombardments to bandits’ camps in mineral-rich Zamfara state and a series of such attacks were done without installing infantry soldiers at escape routes.



They (bandits) fled to other states and now igniting chaos. Lack of patriotism and economic hardships have made many risk their lives by supplying commodities like food, fuel to kidnappers, acting as informants and hiding injured kidnappers.

Security was politicised; there are egoistic security agents, politicians and other influential people that are benefitting from the huge amounts budgeted for security; they would never let the country enjoy peace. Some parents are good in giving birth but carefree when it comes to providing essentials, such grownup children made them easily influenced into kidnappings. Nigeria is blessed with good leaders, but people surrounding them are mostly selfish, thereby pushing advice that favours their interest. Security experts should be given a chance to work out modalities that could bring an end to the lingering insecurity bedeviling Nigeria. Public office holders need to select their personal assistants or advisers based on good remarks from majority of the people, investigation must be done because there are people in human bodies with obnoxious hearts. Prices of food commodities should be nationally fixed so that hunger would not be pushing citizens into banditry.

Programmes for poverty eradication should be expanded in order to cover more families. Government should not be increasing tariffs for electricity, water bills, etc, so that citizens would be more patriotic and shun all sorts of criminalities. Let’s collaborate to make the North and entire Nigeria peaceful.

