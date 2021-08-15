Killing of 22 passengers in Rukuba, planned pogrom – JNI

Jama’atu Nasril Islam has lamented the killing of 22 Muslim passengers along Rukuba Road in Plateau state, describing it as a deliberately planned pogrom, while urging government to find the killers and prosecute them.

JNI in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, on Sunday, described the killings as bestial and barbaric, noting that it is not a case of mistaken identity but rather a well thought out plan by the gunmen to massacre the Muslim travellers for whatever reason.



“JNI received with utmost grief the unfortunate Rukuba Road carnage which resulted in the massacre of about 22 innocent, defenseless Muslims returning from Bauchi state to Ikare, Ondo state, enroute Jos. This act represents the height of bestiality and barbarism. We are calling on the Federal and Plateau state governments to as a matter of urgency ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous act.



“We have a firm conviction that this unwarranted attack on these helpless Muslims was a well thought-out pogrom. It is also rather unfortunate that men in position of authority will call this brutal act as a mistaken identity, does this rather suggest the affirmation of ethnic or religious profiling which is seen as a norm? No life is worth taking as stipulated.



“The Muslim community recalls with nostalgia the unfortunate assassination of Major General Idris M. Alkali, by the Du community and subsequently dumped his vehicle in a pond and threw his dead body into a ditch. It is heartrending that the perpetrators arrested have not been brought to justice.



“We would like to stress that so long as government and its agencies continue to treat serious security matters with levity, anarchy and disorder invariably becomes an exclusive preserve of those affected, no matter how long it will take. It should be noted that the late General meritoriously served the Nigerian Army for 35 years and was a fine gentleman. The perpetrators are yet to be punished.



“What more do we expect for ordinary unarmed citizens numbering 22 persons, murdered in cold blood, according to the PPRO, Plateau state Command, although the figures could be much more that 22 persons, as no one is talking about the severely injured. We nonetheless expect something definite and decisive. We however call on the Ikare Muslim community of Ondo state to be calm.



“The JNI is not oblivious of the fact that some years back Muslims from Ningi in Bauchi state were waylaid and killed in Langtang, Plateau state. Again Muslims from Gombe, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states have been waylaid and killed around Riyom on several occasions. Muslims traveling from Chad Republic through Riyom were killed in 2008.



“Muslims just like any travelers have to pass through Plateau state to get to their various destinations. Thus, the late General Alkali was gruesomely murdered simply because he is a Muslim traveler plying the road. In all these incidences nobody has been brought to justice. It is a well-known fact that when indigenous peoples of Plateau rustled Fulanis cattle and killed herders and Fulanis take the laws into their hands they quickly shout hell and target Muslims generally.



“The state and Federal Government cannot fold its arms and allow innocent Nigerians to be killed in this manner. Government must be decisive in sending a message of deterrence. JNI is perplexed and bewildered over the seeming unfortunate mayhem that resurfaced in Jos and its environs, despite all the series of reinforcements for peaceful co-existence in Plateau state.



“Clearly, there seems to be a well calculated design aimed at undermining and sabotaging the gain made so far. Likewise, the recent Jos mayhem witnessed a new trends adopted by the murderers in targeting only Muslims while venting their anger,” Khalid said.