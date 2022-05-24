Killings: At last, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, breaks silence

An angry leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered an immediate end to what he called “the senseless killings going on in the South East,” which is officially being attributed to the members of the organisation.

Currently in detention a the Department of State Services (DSS), facility in Abuja, the enraged IPOB leader bewailed the spate of bloodletting and insecurity in the South East, according to his younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, who spoke on Monday evening, after visiting him in detention.

The younger Kanu, said the IPOB leader, was saddened by reports of killings across South East, as he did not believe in bloodshed and felt too bad that blood suckers had been on the prowl in the South East almost unchallenged.

Kanu, who was quoted as saying that all those behind the current killings in the South East must be held accountable for their atrocities, saying that Ndigbo were not known for cannibalism, reportedly, demanded the immediate release of one Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie popularly known as Mama Biafra.

Decrying the arrest of the septuagenarian during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18, the IPOB boss, Ejezie had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

Arguing that the old woman committed no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarise with him at the court when she was arrested, he was quoted as saying: “I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall.. I demand that she be released because she committed no crime. She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her.”

Confirming that it was not his clone that Abambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo met when he visited the DSS headquarters last week, Kanu maintained that there was no basis for people to doubt, explaining that the Barcelona Football Club’s attire on that day, was his night wear.

Kanu urged all to ensure there is peace in South East which is known for peace, adding that those behind the insecurity in the zone did not mean well for the people.

