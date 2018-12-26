Killings: Buhari has failed the north, Atiku better option – Arewa Youths

The National President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, (AYCF), Yerima Shettima has lampooned President Muhammadu on the continuous killings in Northern Nigeria and singled out former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has the alternative candidate who will put an end to insecurity in the region.

In a phone chat, Yerima Shettima told Blueprint on Tuesday, that the current security situation in Zamfara and other part of the north, showed clearly that the four years of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government was a complete failure.

On the persistent killings in the north,Shettima said “You can’t give what you don’t have, you can only give what you have. It is clear, you could see the incompetency in this government. You could see the issue of insecurity in this country has degenerate to the level that nobody is safe even in his house, not to think of outside.

He also lamented that “the entire north Nigeria is mar with violence, crime, kidnap and insurgency.So it is clear that we cannot entrust people like this with power come 2019; because the primary responsibility of every government is security.

Shettima explained further that “In a case where the government lacks the will and capacity to provide security, we are left with hunger, poverty, high rate of crime, insecurity and other negative vices. Clearly, the four years of this administration is nothing to write home about. That is the truth.

“like the case of Zamfara, it is no longer a story that everyday people die since the inception of this government. This is the moment Nigerians will have to take a bold step and decide the forward, he added.

He suggested that, ” is either we decide that we do something so that the system will begin to work again, or continue with this situation. And this is just a child’s play, compare to what will likely happen in future.

According to the President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum “Buhari has completely failed Nigerians. At the begging we were watching, after our assessment of this administration we came out after we realize Nigeria is in for a big trouble. So there is a need for a total change.

He also charged that, “we must stop incompetent people from leading this country. So from all our findings, assessment and experience, we realized that former vice president, Atiku Abubakar will be a better choice come 2019.

Shettima revealed that, “We will queue behind Atiku and ensure that he succeeds; because we can’t continue like this. The north has suffered more any other part of this country in the last four years and we can’t continue like this