Killings: Buhari visits Kaduna, gives marching order to Security Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited Kaduna over crises that have bedeviled the state and assured that those responsible for the recent killing would not go unpunished.

He said the Federal Government would take strongest measures possible to punish the perpetrators.

During the visit, the President met with senior government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, religious, political and community leaders at the Musa Yar’Adua Sports Complex, Kaduna.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President expressed sadness at the recent loss of lives and property in Kasuwan Magani and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis.

He said such wanton killings must stop forthwith.

He said, “If in the past, they (perpetrators of violence) got away scot-free, we shall now hold everyone to account for these latest killings.

“It is unacceptable that criminal elements can visit on citizens the wanton killings recorded in the Kasuwan Magani incident of October 18, 2018 and the unrest around Kaduna metropolis a few days later. This must stop.”

The President directed the Nigeria Police Force to remain vigilant in securing communities and diligent in prosecuting criminal offences.

He said he had put the police under his watch.

“The Nigerian police are in the frontline of securing communities. For the judiciary, unless the investigations are credible and rapidly done, there is nothing they can do.

“From now on, the Nigeria police, you better watch it, I am going to watch you closely,” the President said.

Buhari also appealed to community leaders including ward heads, village heads and traditional rulers to be closer to their people.

He urged them not to shield those who are planning to wreak havoc on the community from law enforcement agencies.

He commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State, and families who lost loved ones in the incidents.

The President also paid tribute to the late Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima, eulogising the traditional ruler of Adara chiefdom for serving his community and Kaduna State with dedication.

The President appealed to all who call Kaduna home to do their best to uphold peace in their respective communities.

He warned that chaos and anarchy tend to worsen and exacerbate whatever issues are agitating a community.

Buhari added, “Violence shatters and divides people and stifles the prospect of any community that succumbs to its tragic logic.

“The Federal Government commends the efforts of the Kaduna State Government in responding to and managing the crisis.

“More federal security assets are being provided at the request of the Kaduna State Government to help uphold and keep the peace.

“The Federal Government will continue to work to ensure that more security assets are recruited and deployed across the country to protect all citizens going about their lawful business and to reinforce the authority of the government.”

Buhari also welcomed the decision of the Kaduna State Government and its local governments to build and provide facilities for the take-off of more police divisions and civil defence offices in the state.

