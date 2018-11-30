killings: Civil society, human right groups, residents unleash protest against ‘Yahoo boys’

The Civil Societies and Human Right Organizations and residents of Delta State numbering over 600 have protested the killing of one Miss Elozino, by the “yahoo boys plus’

The ritualists used her for ritual.

Miss Elozino, a student of Mass Communication in the Delta State University (DELSU) was found dead with her vital organs severed recently by the evil boys.

The Isoko nation where the victim hails from joined in the peaceful protest with black t- shirt.

The protesters protested to the state ministry of women affairs, state police command and office of the Secretary to the State government demanding for justice.

At the Police Command headquarters, the National Coordinator, Ambassador Caroline Usikpedo who spoke through a charter of demand on behalf of the Civil Societies in Delta requested that the Police should launch an operation to flush out ritualists ‘Yahoo- boys’.

Comrade Usikpedo asked the police to carry out audit on the number of police escorts attached to private individuals as some of the yahoo boys use police as security cover.

According to her: “The killing of Elozino is just one of the numerous that have been recorded. Campus is no longer conducive for the girl-child to learn. Criminality now abounds, that even the good children sent to school come back with a degree in ritualism”.

Responding, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation, Mr Wale Abas said that the Police has apprehended suspects involved in the act.

DCP Abas said that the case cannot be rushed saying it is important that the Police undergo further investigation as the victim is just one of the many who have lost their lives to such inhumane acts.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr Ovie Agas while making the position of the state known said Government is working with the Delta State Police Command to fight against such killings.

SSG said: “As at Thursday , during the security council meeting, we directed the Attorney-General and the Commissioner for Justice to come up with a draft bill to strengthen Government in ensuring that offenders are brought to book”.

He commended the protesters for the peaceful protest saying it was a wake up call for the State Government.

Agas assured the Civil Society that the State government has a legal framework to address and eradicate such evil acts.

Speaking at the ministry of women affairs, Mrs Gladys Puegerem who represented the Commissioner, Reverend Omatsola Williams condemned the act, adding: “female child are not safe in the state.”

She also gave the Civil society the full backing of the ministry to eradicate Yahoo business in the state.

