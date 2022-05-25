Killings in South-east: No ethnic group has monopoly of violence – AYCF

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said the alleged killing of northerners in the South-east presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda.

AYCF in a statement by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, warned governors in the South-east to take urgent steps to “end the killing of innocent Northerners or face the legal consequences of their inaction”.

It was reported that, militants of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday killed a woman, her four children and six other Northerners at Isulo, Orumba North local government area of Anambra state.

However, rising from an emergency meeting in Kaduna, the AYCF said the murder of northerners working or trading in the South-east at the slightest opportunity was totally unacceptable.

He said, “The fact that the governors of the Southeast are the Chief Security Officers of their states but do nothing to stop the unprovoked killing of Northerners presupposes an ethnic cleansing agenda and we condemn it, in whatever guise – IPOB attack or ESN.

“The killing of a mother and the baby she cuddled as well as the Christian Aircraft Engineer of Northern extraction means the life of our own people is no longer valued in the South-east, where IPOB, ESN and so-called unknown gunmen are doing as they please as non-state actors, unhindered.

“The silence of these governors, despite the brutal attacks on our sons and daughters in the South-east must be stopped now and we want to sound our note of warning, that no Nigerian has the monopoly of violence and that Northerners’ respect for the rule of law should never be taken as a weakness.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

