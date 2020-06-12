Killings: Kaduna extends 24-hr curfew to Zango Kataf, Kauru LGs

Kaduna state government Friday extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on Atyap and Zango Kataf chiefdoms to Zango Kataf and Kaura local government areas to ensure the return of peace in the area.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai had on Thursday imposed total curfew on the two chiefdoms, following what Blueprint gathered to be crisis resulting from the killing of a farmer in the area.

But a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, on Friday stated that the curfew was extended across the two local councils to ensure that the “crisis does not escalate beyond the two chiefdoms.”

“The Kaduna state government has extended the 24-hour curfew imposed on Thursday on two chiefdoms in Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas to the cover the entirety of the two local government areas (Kauru and Zangon Kataf).

“Security agencies are working to contain the situation that started as a clash over a farmland. Extending the curfew is part of the necessary steps to manage the tensions and restore calm,” the statement read in part.

Also, the police public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said, “The Kaduna state police command wishes to update the public that, security agencies have brought down the rising tension in some parts of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs, respectively.

“The Kaduna state government extended the curfew to the entire Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs affected by the recent unrest to forestall any further breakdown of law and order in the affected communities and equally prevent escalation to other areas.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Umar Muri urges the people of the two affected local governments to abide strictly to the order as violators will face the full wrath of the law. The Command calls on the public to ensure peaceful co-existence among themselves, particularly during this farming season to be able to sustain the agricultural gains of the present administration of ensuring food sufficiency in the state.”