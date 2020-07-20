Killings, kidnapping: Katsina gov exposes sponsors of Boko Haram, bandits

Katsina state governor Aminu Masari has accused opposition of orchestrating attacks carried out by bandits and Boko Haram in the northern part of the country.

Masari who spoke on Sunday said, “Most of the bandits and Boko Haram attacks facing the northern part of the country are sponsored by some politicians who are enemies of the present APC government at both federal and state.

“During the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, there were multiple bombs in Maiduguri, Kano and even Abuja.

“The Kano bombing then killed more than 500 people. Mosques, churches and roads were closed due to insecurity but today, God has prevented us from such insecurity but we have forgotten.

“Today, politicians who are willing or intending to contest 2023 elections are sponsoring banditry.”