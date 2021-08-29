Killings: Ortom urges FG to re-engineer security architecture



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has called on the presidency to take steps to re-engineer Nigeria’s security architecture in order to end insecurity in the country.

He said security in Nigeria will guarantee human and food security.

The governor also urged Benue people to engage in animal husbandry besides crop farming in order to improve their economic status.



He said having additional businesses would help in situation of crisis. He added that depending entirely on crop farming will not do much good in times of disaster.



Governor Ortom spoke in Gboko during the closing ceremony of prayer, praises and thanksgiving to God to address the challenges confronting the Tiv nation and Nigeria at large.



He said the narrative by the presidency that his position on the state of the nation amounts to preaching genocide in the country does not hold water.



The governor said rather, the federal government through the presidency is promoting genocide by deliberately nicknaming militia herdsmen across the country as bandits in order to hide their identity. He stated further that doing so would only aggravate killings and food insecurity.



The governor said the one week prayers, praises and thanksgiving to God would not go in vain as God would cause a remarkable thing to happen in Tiv land, Benue and Nigeria at large.



Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, expressed delight over the success of the event and charged churches in Tiv land to set aside a day to pray once in a month.