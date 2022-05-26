Killings: Presidency warns against hasty response to cruel viral videos

The Presidency Wednesday cautioned against what it referred to as “any knee-jerk reactions, the creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence” following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Mr Garba Shehu.

The statement reads: “While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

“The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

“In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of these “wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as “deeply distressing,” President Muhammadu Buhari warns the perpetrators of these acts to expect tough response from the security forces.”

