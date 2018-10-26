Killings: Show leadership in Kaduna, Plateau, others, Interfaith tells Buhari

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and rein in criminal elements causing violence and killing of Nigerians in various parts of the country, especially Kaduna, Plateau, Zamfara, Taraba and Benue states.

Addressing the media after its advocacy visits to the five states, co-chairmen of the IDFP, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sani and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, appealed to “President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai and relevant security agencies to ensure the quick resolution

of the crises that have engulfed Kaduna state.”

They urged the people of the state to see the current curfew as a painful necessity to combat agents of destruction and prevailing insecurity.

Reviewing its recently concluded visits to the states, the IDFP called on state governors and critical stakeholders to hearken to the cries of the citizens in order to ensure improved conditions of living for

the people.

While in Zamfara, the forum was told that “activities of cattle rustlers and other criminal elements engaged in kidnapping and armed robberies remain obvious bumps to peace,” observing the involvement of the local vigilante known as ‘Yan Sakai’ as major reason for the violent crimes ripping across the state.

Similarly, in Benue, the interfaith group discovered what it described as “resource struggle” between herders and farmers, while both the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atul Nasril Islam

(JNI) dismissed the crisis as being religious. Stakeholders insisted, according to IDFP’s finding, that government must work fast to “economically empower the people through job creation.

In Plateau, the Forum noted that clashes between farmers and herders were becoming an albatross to peace efforts and called on both government and international community to intervene by enhancing

security and providing financial aids to alleviate the suffering of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Forum was appalled in Taraba by the worsening conditions at the IDP cams and called on government and the international community, especially donor agencies, to assist in averting the pitiable conditions of the victims.

The IDFP was founded in 2016 and is supported by the Vienna-based King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue, popularly known as KAICIID Dialogue Centre, an international organisation that supports dialogue platforms and trains

peace builders globally.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.