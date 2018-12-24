Killings: Why Northern leaders are afraid to speak out – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani (APC) Kaduna Central has stated that Northern leaders have refused to speak out against the mass killings and kidnappings in the region for fear of being persecuted by the federal government.

Apart from fear of reprisal action by the government, the senator, who recently defected from the ruling APC to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), said the elders soft spot for President Muhammadu Buhari may equally has been the reason they have failed to criticized the security architecture.

According to him, the elders have the belief that Buhari was doing his best to contain the menace of the armed bandits who have gone beyond cattle rustling to outright burning of houses, mosques, farmlands, schools and other secular institutions.

The senator stated this in a tweet yesterday stressing that it was either the northern political elites were silent due to fear, their belief that the government was doing all that it can to curb kidnapping/killings or simply a case of indifference, as the poor are those most affected.

“Northern political elites are silent on the frequent killings and kidnappings in the north out of any of these three reasons; FEAR not to be seen opposing the Government; BELIEF that the President is doing his best; INDIFFERENCE because it’s the poor that are dying”.

In a separate tweet, the senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district said,

“Mourning and funerals have become part of the daily lives of the people of Zamfara and Birnin Gwari.

“Because of the frequency of killings, the FG and states have run out of condemnations and sending condolences to the families of the victims, the press too no more treats it as a cover story.”

Sani was reacting to the news of the attack on Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, where bandits killed a number of persons on Saturday.