King Charles III arrives in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch

King Charles III has arrived in Germany with the Queen Consort, Wednesday for his first overseas state visit as monarch, after the first part of the trip to France was postponed.

Landing at Berlin Brandenburg Airport on Wednesday afternoon local time for the start of their three-day visit, they were welcomed with a gun salute as two military jets carried out a fly past. German officials greeted the King and Queen Consort when they stepped off the plane.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender, rolled out the red carpet for the visiting monarch. They greeted Charles and Camilla at Pariser Platz with a full ceremonial welcome.

It’s the first time a head of state has been officially welcomed at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate rather than at Schloss Bellevue, the official residence of the German president. As the royals stepped out of the car, the crowd cheered, with supporters eagerly waving German and Union Jack flags above their heads.

The national anthems of both nations played, after which the King, accompanied by the president, inspected the honor guard before delighting crowds by making their way over to greet members of the public.

Camilla — wearing a turquoise dress and coat with a hat by Irish milliner Philip Treacy — and accompanied by Budenbender, did the same on the other side of Pariser Platz.

There was a noticeable security presence in central Berlin, with around 900 police officers deployed Wednesday, according to CNN’s German affiliate n-tv.

CNN

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

